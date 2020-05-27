COVID-19 pandemic | Companies may get input tax credit for relief goods donations: Report

The Centre may allow companies to seek input tax credit for free distribution of COVID-19-related relief goods such as face masks, sanitisers, personal protective equipment (PPE) etc.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is also in the know as many companies have approached the government with requests for relaxation in Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) norms, The Economic Times reported.

CBIC officials told the paper that the matter was under discussion and a decision would be out “shortly”.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The relaxation is particularly for Section Sec 17(5)(h) of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act 2017, which does not allow credit on goods that are “free, gifted, lost, stolen, destroyed or written-off”.

However, since corporate social responsibility (CSR) rules already allow companies’ to account for coronavirus related expenditures, officials added that the tax benefit for goods distributed or donated could likely also be added here.

Rules now allow free-of-charge services – such as provision of hotel rooms for COVID-19 frontline workers to be accounted as CSR expenditure. An official noted: “If such restriction is not there for services, then for goods also such restriction could be considered for removal… then there is no need of such reversal of input tax credit.”

Industry experts, however, are divided on the relaxation. Pratik Jain, a partner at PwC India, told the paper that there was already debate on whether CSR spend was eligible for input credit or business purpose, and clarification from the government would “encourage businesses to take these initiatives”.

On the other hand, Harpreet Singh, a partner at KPMG India stated that, given the current situation, “purchase of sanitisers, masks or gloves would be an essential business expense and hence, input GST should be available to all companies.”





