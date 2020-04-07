COVID-19 pandemic | Are employers legally bound to protect employee interests?

Ambuj Sonal

In the backdrop of the spread of the novel COVID -19 virus, the central and state governments in India have notified several advisories/guidelines on precautionary measures that must be undertaken for the safety and well-being of citizens.

The government has also made several appeals to people to avoid deducting wages or salaries of those employed under them in these trying times.

This makes it important to analyze the duties of employers in protecting the interests of their employees, as also the rights of the employees.

Employer's duty of care

State laws in India relating to the health and safety of employees are derived from the directive principles of state policies (“DPSPs”) enshrined under Part IV of the Constitution of India. Whilst DPSPs are directive in nature, they are fundamental for making laws by central/state governments. The DPSPs, inter alia, envisages provisions in relation to the health and strength of workers/employees and securing just and humane conditions of work and are regarded as principles that set the path towards a welfare state.

At present, Indian laws prescribing the duties and liabilities of an employer towards the health and safety of the employees are sector-specific. Some legislations providing such obligations of the employer are Factories Act, 1948, Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948.

In absence of comprehensive legislation addressing occupational health and safety of the employees and an employer’s duties and obligations towards the same, the principle of ‘duty of care’ of an employer towards the health and safety of its employees is well recognized under certain statutes.

For example, under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, every employer is required to take certain measures relating to the health and safety of the workers including cleanliness, lighting, ventilation, and prevention of fire.

In July 2019, ‘The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019’ (“Code”) was introduced in the Parliament which specifically prescribes an employer’s duty of care towards its employees. The Code seeks to regulate the health and safety conditions of workers in establishments with 10 or more workers.

No termination or wage cuts

The Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India has issued an advisory to all public and private establishments with a request not to terminate employees and contractual workers or reduce their wages during the COVID-19 situation. Various other state governments such as Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi have also issued similar advisories.

Legally, these ‘advisories’ are not binding upon the employers as the same does not have a sanctity under any notifications or legislation. However, the employers may take note of the notification issued by the Government of Telangana by which it has been directed that the lockdown period in the State of Telangana shall be declared as ‘paid holiday’ for all categories of employees. This notification has been issued under the provisions of the Telangana Shops and Establishment Act, 1988.

Considering the current epidemic, while the advisories issued by several state governments in relation to non-termination and non-deduction of wages of employees do not have a binding effect, the state governments are empowered to issue a direction in this regard under their respective Shops and Establishment legislations.

It is most likely that the other state governments will follow the action of the Government of Telangana and issue relevant notifications or government orders directing the employers not to terminate or deduct the wages of the employees in these uncertain times.

Suggestion to employers

The National Centre for Disease Control (“NCDC”), established under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has issued ‘Guidelines for Workplace of COVID-19 Cases’

The Workplace Guidelines provide for simple ways to prevent the spread of COVID -19 at the workplace and sets out certain suggestions relating to maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness at workplaces.

Given the rapid spread of novel COVID-19, employees at the workplace (which are permitted to operate during lock-down) are more susceptible to health risks associated with the same. In such circumstances, an employer is expected to provide for health and safety measures in a manner, which safeguards the employees from being a victim of COVID-19. It is the legal duty of care of an employer towards its workforce which must be given careful consideration by the employers.

Ambuj Sonal is Principal Associate, Pioneer Legal