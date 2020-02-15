App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Covid-19 outbreak affecting supply of some components, says Hero MotoCorp

"The ongoing issue of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in China has affected the supply of some components to our manufacturing facilities in India," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in China has affected the supply of some components which could hit the production by around 10 per cent in February.  The company, however, said wholesale dispatches of vehicles to its dealers during the month remain unaffected.

"The ongoing issue of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in China has affected the supply of some components to our manufacturing facilities in India," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

It further said, "This is likely to impact our planned production by around 10 per cent for the month of February."

Close

The company said any further impact on its production will depend on the developing situation in China.

related news

"We continue to track the developments and keep evaluating our options," it added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 08:40 am

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.