Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Making for the world: India allows export of N95, FFP2 masks

Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said this will spur economic growth and employment while helping the world battle COVID-19

Moneycontrol News

The Centre on October 6 revised its policy imposing curbs on the export of personal protective equipment such as N95 and FFP2 masks. This was notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and confirmed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

"The export policy of N-95 masks or FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category making all types of masks freely exportable," the notification read.

Goyal, meanwhile, took to Twitter to share the news, posting: “India is Making for the World: N95 & FFP2 Masks can now be exported freely to countries across the world. Make in India is spurring economic growth and employment while helping the world battle COVID-19.”

Welcoming the decision, apparel exporters body AEPC said that the government's decision to remove export curbs on N-95 masks will open up global markets for Indian players engaged in the sector.

"This move will increase India's exports by Rs 1,000 crore annually. The country will now be able to bag export orders worth crore of rupees in this huge business opportunity. Annual export of all the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits including N-95 masks could be around Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore, chairman of the AEPC Sakthivel said in a statement.

Both N95 and FFP2 masks are in demand due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre had in an earlier notification banned the export of the products to ensure sufficient domestic supply.

Per the previous order, exporters had to seek government licence to ship these masks to foreign markets or buyers. Later in August the Centre fixed an export eligibility cap of 50 lakh units.

First Published on Oct 7, 2020 10:40 am

