COVID-19 | Mumbai's first drive-in vaccination opens at Dadar

Drive-in vaccination centre at Dadar, Mumbai (Image: Twitters/@mybmc)

Mumbai's first drive-in COVID-19 vaccination centre began operations on May 4, enabling senior citizens and specially-abled individuals to take the jab while sitting in their car.

The Kohinoor Parking Lot at Dadar West has been converted into a vaccination centre.

Two out of seven booths at the facility are reserved for drive-in vaccination.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward told Hindustan Times that the centre has sufficient space for 60-70 vehicles to queue up at two booths.

"The facility has the capacity to inoculate 5,000 beneficiaries per day across seven booths. Two of these booths are reserved for drive-ins," Dighavkar told the publication.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted pictures of the drive-in vaccination.



Drive-in Vaccination For The Elderly & Specially Abled

A new vaccination centre by

A new vaccination centre by @mybmcWardGN at Kohinoor Parking Lot, JK Sawant Marg, Dadar(W), vaccinating senior citizens & specially-abled Mumbaikars driving in for their 2nd dose of #Covishield

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of the facility, and lauded the efforts of the civic authority and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.