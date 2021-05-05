COVID-19 | Mumbai's first drive-in vaccination opens at Dadar
The Kohinoor Parking Lot at Dadar West, Mumbai has been converted into a COVID-19 vaccination centre.
May 05, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
Drive-in vaccination centre at Dadar, Mumbai (Image: Twitters/@mybmc)
Mumbai's first drive-in COVID-19 vaccination centre began operations on May 4, enabling senior citizens and specially-abled individuals to take the jab while sitting in their car.
The Kohinoor Parking Lot at Dadar West has been converted into a vaccination centre.
Two out of seven booths at the facility are reserved for drive-in vaccination.
Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward told Hindustan Times that the centre has sufficient space for 60-70 vehicles to queue up at two booths.
"The facility has the capacity to inoculate 5,000 beneficiaries per day across seven booths. Two of these booths are reserved for drive-ins," Dighavkar told the publication.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted pictures of the drive-in vaccination.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of the facility, and lauded the efforts of the civic authority and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.