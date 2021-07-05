COVID-19 | Moderna's RNA vaccine likely to reach India this week: Report

American pharmaceutrical firm Moderna's COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is likely to reach India this week, sources told news agency ANI.

It is a two-dose vaccine and comes at a time when India is looking to step up vaccination.



The vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) on June 29, making Moderna the fourth firm to launch its jab in India after AstraZeneca's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ands Russian-made Sputnik V.

“Moderna is coming as a ready-to-inject vaccine. We hope we manufacture the vaccine in India in the future. This vaccine needs to be kept in minus 20 degree temperature for seven-month long-term storage; normal cold chain storage will suffice if it is kept for a 30-day period," Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) had said.

All the other three vaccines are being manufactured in India. Several Indian firms have the licence to manufacture Sputnik.

What is the Moderna Vaccine?

Moderna is similar to the anti-COVID-19 jab co-developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and is an mRNA vaccine. The two shots need to be administered 28 days apert. The Moderna vaccine has demonstrated an efficacy of 90 percent.