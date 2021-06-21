Maharashtra govt to discuss easing of norms for restaurants, shops with district administrations: Report

File image of a restaurant following COVID-19 norms.

The Maharashtra government will discuss easing of restrictions for restaurants and shops with district administrations after hotel associations sought additional relaxations, especially in Mumbai, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Hotel associations had questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to not provide relaxations as per the state's 'level 2' COVID-19 norms. While restaurants in neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai were granted more relaxations, dining outlets in Mumbai continue to follow 'level 3' norms.

Restaurants in Mumbai are currently allowed to operate only on weekdays with 50 percent capacity until 4 pm.