MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Maharashtra govt to discuss easing of norms for restaurants, shops with district administrations: Report

Restaurants in Mumbai are currently allowed to operate only on weekdays with 50 percent capacity until 4 pm.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
File image of a restaurant following COVID-19 norms.

File image of a restaurant following COVID-19 norms.

The Maharashtra government will discuss easing of restrictions for restaurants and shops with district administrations after hotel associations sought additional relaxations, especially in Mumbai, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Hotel associations had questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to not provide relaxations as per the state's 'level 2' COVID-19 norms. While restaurants in neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai were granted more relaxations, dining outlets in Mumbai continue to follow 'level 3' norms.

Restaurants in Mumbai are currently allowed to operate only on weekdays with 50 percent capacity until 4 pm.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Maharashtra #mumbai
first published: Jun 21, 2021 02:11 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.