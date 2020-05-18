App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:40 PM IST

COVID-19 lockdown: E-commerce firms start taking orders from ‘red zone’ cities; deliveries from tomorrow

Most consumers order kitchen equipment, clothes, trimmers, and work-from-home items like keyboards on the first day.

Pratik Bhakta
Representative image
Representative image

E-commerce companies have started taking orders for non-essentials from consumers in cities even classified as ‘red zones’ after the government relaxed norms for lockdown 4.0. The online retail platforms have started taking orders for non-essentials in cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, industry insiders say.

Confirming the development, Paytm Mall said they have started deliveries for all their pin codes for non-essentials as well. In a statement, Srinivas Mothey, Senior Vice-President Paytm Mall, said: “Our merchants, offline shopkeepers, and logistics partners have all ramped up operations in tier-I metro cities and all red zones in the country. We have opened up all our pin codes and are now taking orders for non-essentials’ delivery.”

While the state governments have not yet officially come out with rules and regulations for operations in their specific areas, many relaxations have already been offered. This is part of the baby steps the government is taking to enable opening up of the economy, which has suffered a body blow after a two-month-long lockdown because of COVID-19.

Close

An Amazon India spokesperson did not share details of areas that have been opened up for servicing, but said they were looking to revive the 6 lakh retailers and small businesses which sell on the platform.

related news

“We are humbled by the opportunity to be an extended partner to the government as it balances saving lives alongside creating livelihood…we remain committed as always to ensuring the safety of our customers and our employees while creating business and employment opportunity,” the Amazon spokesperson said.

Delhi NCR-based e-commerce platform Snapdeal said more than 65 percent of the orders booked on their platform today came from tier 1 cities that are in the red zone. Further, more than double the consumers who came to look for products on Snapdeal actually bought something, showing that consumers were waiting for e-commerce deliveries to begin in major cities.

“On an average, users bought two to three products in one go, simply checked out their pre-loaded carts, which they have been accumulating over the last four to six weeks,” said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

Among the cities which led the surge for Snapdeal are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Patna, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Jaipur, Kota, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore and Kolkata.

The company gave details of products that were ordered, which include budget phones, garments, trimmers, home goods like pressure cookers and equipment needed to work from home like monitors and keyboards. The deliveries will start on May 19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Covid-19 #E-commerce #Snapdeal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

Trump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed: Kevin Hassett

Trump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed: Kevin Hassett

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.