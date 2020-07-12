COVID-19: Liberty Shoes expects 45% fall in revenues this fiscal

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: Liberty Shoes expects 45% fall in revenues this fiscal

"...The situation doesn't allow us to compare the business with last financial year... yet we will be 35-45 percent down in comparison with the last financial year results. Our revenue in fiscal 2019-2020 was Rs 650 crore," he told PTI.

PTI
(Representational image)
(Representational image)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Footwear firm Liberty Shoes is expecting up to 45 percent decline in its revenues in the current fiscal due to COVID-19. Amid coronavirus pandemic, footfall at stores has dropped significantly as customers are avoiding public places and encouraging social distancing, Liberty Shoes Executive Director (Retail) Anupam Bansal said.

"...The situation doesn't allow us to compare the business with last financial year... yet we will be 35-45 percent down in comparison with the last financial year results. Our revenue in fiscal 2019-2020 was Rs 650 crore," he told PTI.

Bansal, who also is one of the promoters of Liberty Shoes, said the company has "expectations that business will uplift around the festive and marriage season (the autumn and winter season)".

Close

"Post pandemic there is a notable change in the buying pattern of the customer. The inclination towards the relevance shopping is more. The product which is need-based is getting more attention from the buyers... people are going for open sandals with washable feature more. Due to the lockdown and limited access of going out, the premium leather category is getting hit," Bansal said.

related news

Sales in premium leather category contributes approximately 20 percent in value for Liberty Shoes.

Bansal said it has de-grown by 75 percent, as customer preferences have changed grossly due to the current pandemic situation, washable products are on rise.

Though its manufacturing costs have gone up, the company is not looking at any price hike in the current year, he added.

Liberty Shoes is also witnessing an increase in e-commerce sales and now accounts of about 40 percent of its total sales, Bansal said.

At present, Liberty Shoes has approximately 500 stores out of these 70 percent stores are functional.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 10:38 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.