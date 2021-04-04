English
COVID-19 | Karnataka relaxes curbs on gyms, allows 50% occupancy

Gyms need to follow strict COVID protocol like wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing along the provision of hand sanitiser.

PTI
April 04, 2021 / 07:53 PM IST

The Karnataka government on Sunday relaxed curbs on gymnasiums allowing 50 per cent occupancy against total closure till April 20. The government had imposed restrictions on many public events in its order on April 2 believing that public gathering could lead to the spread of coronavirus rising alarmingly in the state.

A number of gym operators and the regular gym-goers had given a representation to the Chief Minister following which the order was revised, Karnataka chief secretary P Ravikumar said in his latest order.

"Gyms will be allowed to remain open with the "Gyms will be allowed to remain open with the condition that the occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50 percent of the capacity," the government said.

He said gyms need to follow strict COVID protocol like wearing facemasks, observing physical distancing along the provision of hand sanitiser.

The order said equipment should be sanitised after every use. If there is any violation, the gym concerned should be closed till the COVID pandemic is over, it added.
TAGS: #Bangalore #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India
