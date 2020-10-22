COVID-19 is helping this organic personal care brand become Rs 100 crore from mere 6 crore in FY20

While the Covid-induced lockdown has hurt many others, it has actually turned the fortunes of home-grown brand Juicy Chemistry, a Coimbatore-based maker of organic personal care and wellness products.

Health-conscious customers seeking out more organic products have helped Juicy Chemistry rake in the moolah during these challenging times.

The company, which had clocked a mere Rs 6.25 crore sales in FY20 is eyeing four times growth and hopes to achieve sales of Rs 25 crore by the end of FY21. And, going by the number of orders it has been receiving, it's well on track to achieve this target.

What's more, the company is confident the demand for its products will only grow, and an upbeat Asher is eyeing sales of Rs 100 crore in the next three years.

Since the easing of the countrywide lockdown, the company has been receiving 25,000 orders per month. In 2014, when Juicy Chemistry first began operations, it received only 1,000-1,500 orders per month.

“We saw a 100-200 percent increase in June-July sales and by August we were at almost five times of what we were seeing before the lockdown,” Pritesh Asher, Co-Founder & CEO, told Moneycontrol, adding that the company has observed demand shifting towards more organic products.

Echoing Asher’s view on the shift to organic brands, N. Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, a consumer analytics and brand insights company, said that fear and health concerns are critical right now.

“Organic means a higher version of natural. People are going in for things that are going to be health-influenced, be it for food or personal care,” he added.

What is Juicy Chemistry - And Why Go Organic?

The company was co-founded by Pritesh Asher and his wife Megha with a goal to provide effective skincare products made with organic ingredients. The startup has been offering 100 -plus skincare products since 2014.



COSMOS V3 Standard is a certification which allows organic or natural cosmetics to be commercialised worldwide.



Apart from its own website, the company also sells its products on Amazon, Myntra, MyTara, Nykaa, The Green Maven, Vanity Wagon and Purplle.

Explaining the rationale behind venturing into the personal care space, Asher said that when Juicy Chemistry was conceptualized six years back, the founders saw that there was little or no awareness about what an organic or natural product is and how certain synthetic additives could potentially cause harm in the long term. While there were many big players in the personal care space, Asher said none of them were really offering organic products, prompting him to venture into the organic products market. “We were able to create our place in the market by realising the need of this untapped sector, especially because as individuals we belonged to the same consumer group,” he said. Fund Raise The company was self-funded until May this year, when it closed a series A round of funding of $650,000 (close to Rs 5 crore) from Amit Nanavati, an angel investor. The company is gearing up for a second round of fund raise next year. “We are looking to raise further capital for our expansion plans to scale operations and to invest in capital expenditure,” Asher said, without disclosing details of the amount and the companies they are in talks with for the fund raise. Expansion Plans The company is currently gearing up to bring in organic products for men and child care. After launching organic sanitisers recently, the company will be expanding its product portfolio by launching surface cleaners, toilet seat sanitizing products. It also intends to add more products to the already existing portfolio. Market Size The Indian beauty products market is worth nearly Rs 965 billion, and is expected to grow at a steady 5 percent by 2023, according to Asher. Of this, the natural personal care category accounts for 35 percent, while 65 percent is non-natural personal care. In Asher's view, the natural personal care category is growing two times faster than the non-natural personal care category, “If you had to calculate growth in the natural products category, it is close to 19 percent, which has completely outpaced the non-natural category, which is growing at around 7.5 percent on a year-on-year basis,” Asher said.

Juicy Chemistry has an organic products range certified by Ecocert of France, in accordance with COSMOS V3 Standard. Their products are minimally packaged with recycled and recyclable materials. The company’s offerings include cleansers, moisturizers, floral waters, gourmet soaps, hair masques, baby massage oil, cold pressed oils, among others.