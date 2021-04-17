COVID-19 intensity to fade by mid-May in India, its impact on GDP to be less than 1%, says Neelkanth Mishra

Neelkanth Mishra.

The intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic will fade by the end of April in Maharashtra and mid-May in the rest of the country, said Neelkanth Mishra, Co-​Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific and India Equity Strategist, Securities Research at Credit Suisse, in his latest report.

According to Mishra, the overall impact of the second wave should last only for next 15-30 days and not 2-3 months as is being widely expected and its impact on India's GDP growth should be less than 1 percent.

Moreover, Mishra does not expect any significant earnings downgrades amid the second wave of the pandemic. In his report, he highlights that the stock markets are expected to turn around quickly once panic subsides after April-end.

Mishra argued that 87 percent of deaths are in those aged 45 years and above. "In this age cohort, anti-body prevalence will be less than 50 percent by end of April aided by vaccinations. Fatality rate will reduce to as low as 0.03-0.04 percent," the expert said.

Mishra also said that the markets are expected to rally earlier this year as when compared to the actual recovery seen last year . Speaking about the lockdown measures, Mishra said that business momentum is unlikely to hurt if restrictions are short-lived. He also said that lockdowns are likely to be localised, short-lived, and less stringent than last year.

Meanwhile, India reported a record daily increase of 2,34,692 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours on April 17.