App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: India to add only 5,000 MW solar capacity in 2020, says report

Solar installations during January-March quarter were down 39 percent as compared to 1,761 MW added in the corresponding period last year.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

With project timelines getting extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India is expected to add only 5,000 MW of solar capacity in 2020, nearly 32 per cent lower than last year, a report has said.

India added 1,080 MW solar capacity in the first quarter of 2020, which is the lowest in a quarter since October-December (Q4) 2016, industry tracker Mercom said in a report.

Solar installations during January-March quarter were down 39 percent as compared to 1,761 MW added in the corresponding period last year.

Close

The country added 7,346 MW solar capacity in 2019.

related news

"The lockdown in the country disrupted the supply chain, lowered power demand, resulted in currency fluctuations making component costs unpredictable, and has exacerbated the liquidity issues," Mercom Capital Group Chief Executive Raj Prabhu said.

"We are cutting our solar demand forecast by about 40 per cent from our previous estimates based on the Covid effect on the market," he added.

The agency, which had earlier projected a capacity addition of 8,500 MW during 2020, expects solar installations to reach nearly 5,000 MW as project timelines are extended and moved to 2021.

According to the report, large-scale solar project development pipeline stands at 36.9 GW, with 38.8 GW of projects tendered and pending auction at the end of Q1 2020.

Large-scale projects totalled 886 MW of the 1,080 MW solar capacity added in Q1, while rooftop solar installations added up to 194 MW.

The report noted that the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 25, 2020, and the supply disruption caused by shutdown in China resulted in decline in solar installation in Q1 2020.

"As the market gets ready to open back up, we can expect to see shortages, resulting in an increase in labour and component costs in the near-term. The next couple of months are critical, and any further extensions could mean further reductions in our forecast," Prabhu said.

Also, with no domestic module and cell manufacturing capacity getting added during the year, the supply of components from China will be critical.

"Components shipping from China has yet to resume. Logistical issues are preventing goods from reaching project sites. Labour issues are also looming; most of the companies do not have the labour force to begin construction or production right away," the report stated.

Cumulative solar installations reached 36.8 GW at the end of Q1 2020.

Of these, large-scale projects accounted for 32.2 GW, whereas rooftop solar installations accounted for 4.6 GW, according to the report.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #solar power

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Domestic flights to resume from May 25; six feet distancing may not be enough to stop virus, study says

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Domestic flights to resume from May 25; six feet distancing may not be enough to stop virus, study says

Thai central bank cuts key rate to record low to ease virus-led downturn

Thai central bank cuts key rate to record low to ease virus-led downturn

Coronavirus pandemic | 7.9 infections per lakh population in India, recovery rate at 39.6%

Coronavirus pandemic | 7.9 infections per lakh population in India, recovery rate at 39.6%

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.