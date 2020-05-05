COVID-19 impact | What awaits passengers and airlines when flying resumes

As Lockdown 3.0 started, the central government came up with zones for relaxation. However, one thing remains unchanged – the grounding of airlines. But there is hope because airlines globally are slowly limping back to flying.

The nature of the pandemic which the world is tackling is such that a passenger can still be a carrier of the disease without showing any symptoms and that is what makes the options difficult for airlines. People are still weary about travel. As the world changes due to COVID-19, aviation is changing in more ways than one.

With air travel in India still a few days away, airlines in India are learning a lesson or two from their global counterparts to see what measures can be taken to ensure safety of the crew and passengers. And the change will be visible right from booking of tickets. Brace for changes in the pricing of tickets because airlines are expected to carry fewer passengers.

Airlines are reluctant to serve meals to reduce exposure of crew. Some foreign airlines like AirAsia have gone to the extent of launching a PPE in the Philippines , Indian carriers may not go that far.

The glamour of strolling around the airports or striking a conversation with the neighbour in the flight could well be history, albeit temporarily. Passengers will be asked to wear masks at all times, from entering the airport to exiting it at destination. The lines to get inside the airport could have fewer people but the lines will be longer as the passenger stands in earmarked spaces in — consequent— serpentine queues. Once inside the airport, one cannot directly head to the check-in counter.

At multiple places in the airport, starting with pre-check-in, contactless thermometers will check your temperature and let you proceed. Not all check-in counters will be open and the queue managers would not just regulate the lines but also enforce personal distancing with stickers on the ground letting the passenger know where to stand.

The same would repeat at security, where you may have your body temperature checked again. Security lines would be no different, markings on the ground telling you where to stand and airports would accelerate full body scan security machines to avoid the CISF personnel coming in contact with the traveller.

Let’s talk food

While passengers were used to food and retail post security, there will be severe restrictions on both. Limited options for food, tables with blocked chairs and a limit on the number of people who can enter the retail store. If you fancied buying clothes at airports, you will have to wait.

Passengers are not going to be comfortable to try something which was already trialled by somebody else before! A lot of food items could move to vending machines.

Boarding will also be slow, with a batch of 10-12 passengers at once. If you ever complained of being herded into coach, things would be different now. The coach taking you to the aircraft will operate at less than 50 percent capacity and if the boarding is via aerobridge, you would have to follow the markings on the ground on where to stand before you can enter the plane.

There still is debate about leaving the middle seat empty. Most airlines the world over are up in arms over this rule and there is uncertainty over the rule in India. But with demand being low, it is unlikely that the flights will be chock-a-block.

While Vistara has already laid out the guidelines for in-flight service, other airlines will follow soon. There will be limited service to avoid interaction between the crew and the passengers.

Airlines will have to also invest in additional manpower for the turnaround. While Low cost carriers had mastered the art of turning around the aircraft in 25 or 30 minutes, the new normal would see cleaning of tray tables, overhead bins and common areas including lavatories.

These changes are going to mean reduced capacity at airports – the aircraft will occupy the bay longer than before, passengers will need more time to clear check-in formalities and security and there will have to be spacing at boarding gates.

The reduction will be in the tune of 40 percent, if not more. The norms will be more difficult to follow at arrivals than departures since most terminals in India have limited area for arrivals and people tend to rush towards the baggage belt.

Baggage identification may now be a long process with bags being removed from the belt with the passenger having to identify his or her baggage and then handed over by the airline staff.

Will this have an impact on fares?

The pertinent question for a while has been how the fares will be impacted if airlines are mandated to keep the middle seats empty, which takes away 33 percent of the capacity. While most regulators the world over are advocating an empty middle seat, not everyone from the airline fraternity is keen.

Airline founders and CEOs are divided over the empty middle seat rule while few think this will increase airfare. Airfare is a function of demand and supply. When the demand is higher than the supply, say during holidays like Diwali – the airfares skyrocket. But in lean months, say during Monsoon when the travel is muted, the airfares are low.

The times are such that nobody knows the nature of the demand. There is a high possibility of immediate spike in demand when air travel opens up for people to reach their home town and unite with families but will there be demand going forward?

While a lot of people are predicting a surge in air fares, there are two ways of looking at it. Without demand, airfares won’t spike. Likewise, discounting won’t attract traffic as in the past. The current problem is not purely economical but linked to risk of flying and possibility of contracting infection. The other way of looking at it is that there is going to be essential travel only and that means people will still travel for a few thousand more.

Phased opening in India?

It is too early to speculate how the airports will open in India. Except Panaji (Goa), all other top cities in the country are part of the red zone with little changes to open up air travel very soon and this puts airlines in a quandary.

Connecting two green zones will yield little traffic or revenue. Gulf carrier Emirates tried conducting COVID-19 tests before flying, but it is not only an expensive proposition, experts are also divided over the results of such rapid tests.

While we wait for a cure to COVID-19, life will start getting back to “new” normal soon as no businesses can afford to stay shut for a very long period.

Airlines would have recorded zero revenues for over half the Q1-FY21, arguably the most profitable quarter for the industry.

The future of air travel hinges on how soon a vaccine or medicine is available for COVID-19. A major casualty is the investments which airlines did to do away with single use plastics, since all of this return to ensure safety of staff and passengers.

[Ameya Joshi runs the aviation analysis website Network Thoughts.]