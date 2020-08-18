COVID-19 impact: UK retailer Marks & Spencer cuts 7,000 jobs due to pandemic

London-based Marks & Spencer said on August 18 that the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and UK stores.
UK retailer Marks & Spencer says it plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs as it streamlines management and store operations after sales plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
London-based Marks & Spencer said on August 18 that the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and UK stores. The reductions represent about 9 percent of the company's workforce. Marks & Spencer said group revenue fell 13.2 percent in the quarter ended August 8, driven by a 38 per cent drop in in-store sales of clothing and housewares.
Like other retailers, the company has seen a surge in online sales as customers avoid in-store shopping the pandemic. Marks & Spencer said 68 per cent of its orders were delivered to customers' homes during the quarter, compared with 29 percent in the previous year.