172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|covid-19-impact-uk-retailer-marks-spencer-cuts-7000-jobs-due-to-pandemic-5725511.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: AP

COVID-19 impact: UK retailer Marks & Spencer cuts 7,000 jobs due to pandemic

London-based Marks & Spencer said on August 18 that the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and UK stores.

AP

UK retailer Marks & Spencer says it plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs as it streamlines management and store operations after sales plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

London-based Marks & Spencer said on August 18 that the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and UK stores. The reductions represent about 9 percent of the company's workforce. Marks & Spencer said group revenue fell 13.2 percent in the quarter ended August 8, driven by a 38 per cent drop in in-store sales of clothing and housewares.

Like other retailers, the company has seen a surge in online sales as customers avoid in-store shopping the pandemic. Marks & Spencer said 68 per cent of its orders were delivered to customers' homes during the quarter, compared with 29 percent in the previous year.

Close
The company said "there remains substantial uncertainty about market conditions and the duration of social-distancing measures, and we are retaining a cautious approach to planning for the balance of the year.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 10:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Economy #Marks & Spencer #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.