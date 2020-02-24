COVID-19 impact: Smartphones, TVs and ACs to go out of stock soon; expect price hike

In this Moneycontrol special, M Saraswathy explains why prices of electronic goods such as ACs, refrigerators and TVs could rise in the near future.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is creating a scarcity of white goods in India. As companies depend on markets like China and South Korea for supply of electronic goods and components, India is witnessing a decline in quantity of goods, which could eventually lead to a rise in prices.
Customers could soon see products like smartphones, TVs, ACs and refrigerators go out of stock or could stare at a 10-15 percent price hike.
In this Moneycontrol special, M Saraswathy explains why the price hike is imminent.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Feb 24, 2020 05:27 pm