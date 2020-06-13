COVID-19 impact | Shoppers Stop to sack around 1,100 employees: Report

Nearly 1,100 employees at Indian department store chain Shoppers Stop are being laid off, as per a report by The Economic Times. The move comes at a time when businesses across the world are facing a slump due to Coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The apparel store chain, like most other retail businesses, has seen a fall in its sales amid lack of demand due to the COVID-19-led lockdown. Non-essential retail sales have seen a frightening drop from 50 percent in March 2020 to 80 percent in May.

Officials as per the report said that around 15 percent of the chain's 7,500 employees have been asked to resign by June 15. Most of them are junior and mid-level staff members, in the front-end as well as back-end operations. Those being retrenched will receive two months' salary immediately.

However, the company said once things start looking up, it will re-hire from amongst those being laid off at the moment.

Even as the country is gradually easing into a phased lifting of the lockdown with a gradual resumption in business activities, online shopping is being resorted to by most as people are still wary of venturing out to shop. It will be some time before malls and retail stores regain their regular footfall.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first phase of Unlock 1.0 starting June 8, retailers and mall owners had locked horns over the issue of rent and revenue sharing.

A large number of retail tenants have been in discussions to restructure deals on revenue-sharing arrangements with mall owners to mitigate risks arising from a decline in footfall due to COVID-19.

Most tenants are, in fact, looking for a full rental waiver during the lockdown period and a possible pure revenue share deal until December, or for that matter, the entire financial year.