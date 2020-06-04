COVID-19 impact | Recoveries from stressed assets may slip 30-40%, says ICRA

The returns from stressed assets are set to fall 30-40 percent this fiscal due to the COVID-19 outbreak and suspension of new proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

According to a report by ICRA, financial creditors may gain between Rs 60,000-70,000 crore from stressed assets in FY21 compared to Rs 1 trillion in FY20.

The economic conditions may also lead to a lower number of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings (CIRPs) yielding resolution plans and bigger haircuts for lenders, which will further push down gains for the year, it added.

Another factor to note is that fresh insolvency proceedings have been put on pause for a year. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus package in May 2020.

Also Read | Extension of moratorium on loan repayment to affect liquidity conditions of NBFCs: ICRA

Further, even once past the gap period, proceedings filed in FY22 are unlikely to be resolved within the fiscal itself, as average time taken to reach resolutions is “quite high,” and due diligence by bidders will also stretch timelines. Also, in case of unsatisfactory bid results, may have to go for extension of bid timelines or for further rounds of bidding, ICRA said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here



