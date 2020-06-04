App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Recoveries from stressed assets may slip 30-40%, says ICRA

New insolvency proceedings initiated in FY22 are unlikely to get resolved in the same fiscal, ICRA said in a report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The returns from stressed assets are set to fall 30-40 percent this fiscal due to the COVID-19 outbreak and suspension of new proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

According to a report by ICRA, financial creditors may gain between Rs 60,000-70,000 crore from stressed assets in FY21 compared to Rs 1 trillion in FY20.

The economic conditions may also lead to a lower number of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings (CIRPs) yielding resolution plans and bigger haircuts for lenders, which will further push down gains for the year, it added.

Close

Another factor to note is that fresh insolvency proceedings have been put on pause for a year. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus package in May 2020.

related news

Also Read | Extension of moratorium on loan repayment to affect liquidity conditions of NBFCs: ICRA

Further, even once past the gap period, proceedings filed in FY22 are unlikely to be resolved within the fiscal itself, as average time taken to reach resolutions is “quite high,” and due diligence by bidders will also stretch timelines. Also, in case of unsatisfactory bid results, may have to go for extension of bid timelines or for further rounds of bidding, ICRA said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #Business #company #IBC #India #Legal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's urban COVID-19 outbreak is morphing into a rural health crisis

India's urban COVID-19 outbreak is morphing into a rural health crisis

In Pics | Here's how people in France are adjusting to the 'new normal'

In Pics | Here's how people in France are adjusting to the 'new normal'

Tablighi Jamaat: 2,550 blacklisted foreigners banned from travelling to India for 10 years

Tablighi Jamaat: 2,550 blacklisted foreigners banned from travelling to India for 10 years

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.