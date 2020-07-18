COVID-19 impact | OYO ends lease agreements for two flagship offices in Gurugram: Report

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, OYO Hotels & Homes has ended the lease agreement for two of its flagship offices in Gurugram.

Cash-strapped, OYO has invoked the force majeure clause and moved out of its offices at Spaze Palazo and in Udyog Vihar, The Economic Times reported. Udyog Vihar was the company's headquarters for a long time.

The SoftBank-backed hospitality company is also negotiating to terminate the lease on a third property, Capital Cyberscape, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Setting Sail podcast | Ritesh Agarwal on Oyo after the pandemic, survival, growth and criticism

"We are reconsidering office space requirements and revisiting our contracts with landlords not just in Gurgaon, but across the country, to arrive at mutually acceptable terms, while operating within the realm of the contractual terms and conditions," a company spokesperson told the publication.

"OYO paid somewhere around 60 per square foot for 1.56 lakh sq ft office space at Capital Cyberscape, but that property has also now come to the market to be leased out," a property consultant told the paper.

OYO has paid a combined rent of around Rs 1.9 crore a month for the three properties, the report said.

In India, India is seeing only 30 percent of pre-lockdown occupancy levels, OYO chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal told ET in an earlier report.