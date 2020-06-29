App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Oracle opens second data centre in India, advances launch to meet demand

The launch, in Hyderabad, was earlier planned in the later half of 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oracle, on June 29, launched its second data centre in India at Hyderabad. A senior executive said the company had advanced its launch of the centre at the back of COVID-19.

The first data centre, in Mumbai, was launched in October 2019.

Mitesh Agarwal, Vice President Sales – global key and lead accounts, told Moneycontrol that the launch, which had been planned in the later half of 2020, was advanced at the back of the pandemic that accelerated the adoption of cloud in the country.

Close

The company is seeing huge growth in banking and financial services, a major growth driver for the firm, energy and utilities and enterprises. Oracle India is also seeing more opportunities from their existing clients who are expanding their cloud capability such as educational institutions that are moving their admissions digital due to the pandemic.

related news

Oracle has added new players in India and globally such as Manappuram Finance Limited.

“In the last one year the cloud adoption increased but the recent times have accelerated the adoption,” Agarwal said. Agarwal explained that in the last 4-5 months, companies had to enable work from home for its massive workforce in a short time.

“Because the majority of these firms, which are into essential services such as banks and telcos, were not ready for the sudden WFH,” he added. This was a huge opportunity for the company, he said.

Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India, said in a statement, “A large number of Indian organisations are looking to change growth orbits with greater focus on cloud-led innovation.”

“With two Oracle Cloud regions living in India, we are fully geared to support our 15000 plus customers in their innovation journey, with adequate support by nearly 1000 specialised Oracle partners,” he added.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #cloud #Covid-19 #India #Oracle

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.