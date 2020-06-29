COVID-19 impact | Oracle opens second data centre in India, advances launch to meet demand

Oracle, on June 29, launched its second data centre in India at Hyderabad. A senior executive said the company had advanced its launch of the centre at the back of COVID-19.

The first data centre, in Mumbai, was launched in October 2019.

Mitesh Agarwal, Vice President Sales – global key and lead accounts, told Moneycontrol that the launch, which had been planned in the later half of 2020, was advanced at the back of the pandemic that accelerated the adoption of cloud in the country.

The company is seeing huge growth in banking and financial services, a major growth driver for the firm, energy and utilities and enterprises. Oracle India is also seeing more opportunities from their existing clients who are expanding their cloud capability such as educational institutions that are moving their admissions digital due to the pandemic.

Oracle has added new players in India and globally such as Manappuram Finance Limited.

“In the last one year the cloud adoption increased but the recent times have accelerated the adoption,” Agarwal said. Agarwal explained that in the last 4-5 months, companies had to enable work from home for its massive workforce in a short time.

“Because the majority of these firms, which are into essential services such as banks and telcos, were not ready for the sudden WFH,” he added. This was a huge opportunity for the company, he said.

Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India, said in a statement, “A large number of Indian organisations are looking to change growth orbits with greater focus on cloud-led innovation.”

“With two Oracle Cloud regions living in India, we are fully geared to support our 15000 plus customers in their innovation journey, with adequate support by nearly 1000 specialised Oracle partners,” he added.