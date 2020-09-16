COVID-19 impact: Once unthinkable, Mumbai loses airport crown to Bengaluru

Few sectors have been as battered by the pandemic as the airline and travel industry. Airlines have been the focus for most of the time, until the Adani Group announced the acquisition of GVK’s stake in MIAL. But there is more to the airport's story than just this acquisition. The pecking order is changing in India and there are more reasons than one!

In 2008-9, Mumbai lost the tag of India’s biggest airport by passenger traffic to New Delhi. Since then, Mumbai has continued to be number two, even as it looked to expand and attract new connections. However, while the Adani group was negotiating with the GVK group, the airport —now the crown jewel in Adani’s airports portfolio —was slowly losing its second rank to Bengaluru, which incidentally was once part of the GVK portfolio.

In August, Bengaluru airport saw 3,051 domestic departures, nearly double those of Mumbai, which clocked 1,527 departures. The gap widened in August, since July had seen Bengaluru clock 2234 domestic departures while Mumbai was at 1367.

But this is not the only change, the pecking order has got completely re-arranged since domestic flights resumed on 25th May 2020. For the last financial year, Mumbai ranked second in terms of domestic passenger numbers. Data released by Airports Authority of India (AAI) shows that the airport ranked fourth in July.

What led to the fall?

Mumbai airport has been taking it easy since the restart of flying in India post the lockdown. One of the reasons was the cap which the state government had put in capacity. Starting with just 25 departures allowed per day, it was scaled up to 50 and beyond. Maharashtra has been the hot spot of COVID-19 cases in the country, with the state recording a substantial percentage of cases. This led to a lot of states or cities banning flights from Mumbai. Thus, non-stop flights to Chennai or Kolkata were not permitted from Mumbai. This led to a large percentage of traffic being unserved and a fall in both air traffic movements and passenger numbers.

While the cap on capacity and direct connectivity requirements were slowly being lifted, business refused to return to Mumbai. One reason is the pandemic that continues to rage on in the city. The other being the quarantine requirements put in place by the state government. States other than Maharashtra were fast to remove curbs on institutional and home quarantine and that helped business travelers - especially MSMEs to travel, while the Information Technology sector and other major industries continue to stay away from travel.

The new order - how long will it last ?

While Delhi continued to maintain the pole position, Bengaluru has quickly ramped up to the second position. Hyderabad - which was fifth last year, leapfrogged to the third position. Both Kartanaka and Telangana were lenient in terms of quarantine regulations when compared to other states.

With nearly a lakh new cases each day in the country and Maharashtra accounting for a substantial percentage of this, business as usual is still some time away in the state and this will obviously have an impact on the air traffic! However, the sheer size of the city and surrounding areas will get Mumbai back to its number two position. However, till then others are making headlines - not just on the domestic front but also on the international, with Bengaluru bagging its non-stop flight to San Francisco. With two parallel runways, Bengaluru would have far higher capacity than Mumbai when the second terminal is operational in the next few years and that means the airport could give some serious competition to the island city.

The new normal would push the Adani group to the drawing board to see how they can influence the capacity barriers at Mumbai and how soon can the Navi Mumbai airport come up? That is the only hope to increase capacity.