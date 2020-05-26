COVID-19 impact | Markets too optimistic about recovery: Christian Sewings, Deutsche Bank CEO

Markets were too optimistic in their assessment of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis, said Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing on May 26.

Sewing said the real economic consequences of the crisis are still uncertain despite an ongoing market recovery.

"Yes, markets repriced, but in my personal view the underlying assumption for this recovery are a bit too optimistic," he said.

"Second- and third- order effects have not been fully priced in at this stage," he said.

Nevertheless, Sewing highlighted the strengths of Deutsche, the host of the conference, noting that the "positive momentum" of the investment banking division continued in April and May, particularly in the areas of fixed income and currencies.

Deutsche is in the midst of a major overhaul, shedding staff and exiting some business areas in an effort to reverse years of losses.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.



