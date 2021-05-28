COVID-19 impact | India extends ban on international flights again till June 30

Representative image (Image: Moneycontrol)

Centre on May 28 extended the international flight ban by a month once again. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the ban on international commercial passenger flights will remain in place till June 30, 2021. It was extended till May 31 earlier.

However, the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA. Earlier, the international flights were first banned in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and since then it have been extended multiple times.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 30th June, 2021," the DGCA circular said.

Adding more, it said, "However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis."

Meanwhile, Air India Express on May 22 issued a notification saying that all international passengers boarding flights from India need to mandatorily ensure that they are carrying a negative RT-PCR report as per the requirement of their destination country, with a QR code linking to the original report from May 22 onwards.

India recorded a total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours, the lowest in around 44 days, while the death toll climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 20,70,508 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 33,90,39,861. The daily positivity has declined to 9 per cent. The active cases have further reduced to 23,43,152 comprising 8.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.34 per cent.