COVID-19 impact | Hospitality, tourism witness 41% decline in hiring in 2020: Report

Representative image.

The hospitality and tourism sector witnessed a 41 per cent year-on-year decline in hiring in 2020 due to the COVID-19 related disruptions, according to a report. The year 2020 was different and difficult in equal measure impacted both individuals and industries. While some adapted more easily to the new normal of working remotely, several like the contact-sensitive hospitality and tourism sector witnessed a sharp decline of 41 per cent in business and, therefore, employment, job site Indeed said in the report.

Job seekers' appetite for tourism jobs also plummeted as job searches on Indeed were down 31 per cent in 2020 compared to the previous year. The report is based on data of job listings and searches on Indeed platform during 2020 and 2019.

Domestic hospitality industry to contract by 65% in FY21: Report

According to the data, the demand (job searches) for tourism jobs outstrip supply (job postings), and the segment witnessed some form of parity in May 2020. After the lockdown was lifted and despite safety measures in place, hiring in the hospitality and tourism sector slowed down by half (51 per cent) in December 2020 as compared to the same month previous year.

The report further stated that of all the hiring in 2020, metro cities — New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai — accounted for nearly half of the job postings on Indeed. Maximum aspirants for these jobs, however, emerged from Jalandhar, Chandigarh, New Delhi and Lucknow in 2020.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Though job postings and searches have seen a dip from pandemic-induced restrictions on mobility, while fear of the virus kept consumers away from traditional vacation spots, there is hope in a new year and a new season of travel. "All sights are trained on its recovery, which we hope will be spurred by the surge in domestic travel and the recently initiated vaccination drive," Indeed India managing director Sashi Kumar added.