COVID-19 impact | Hindalco cuts FY21 capex by up to 40%

Hindalco Industries, which saw a 43.29 percent drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, is cutting back on capital expenditure as it looks to limit the impact from COVID-19 disruption.

"We are cutting the capex by up to 40 percent, both in Novelis and Hindalco," said Managing Director Satish Pai.

Hindalco, which had a capex of Rs 2,300 crore in the last financial year, will now spend Rs 1,500 crore. "We were earlier hoping to spend a similar amount this year too," Pai said, addressing the media over a virtual conference, just after the company announced its financial results.

At Novelis, its Atlanta-based unit, the capex will $450 million for the year.

Pai said the company will continue with projects that are critical. These include the expansion project at its Utkal facility. But its commissioning has been pushed off to March 2021, from the original schedule of December this year.

Hindalco reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 668 crore, as against Rs 1,178 crore in the same quarter a year earlier. Its revenue declined 13.11 per cent to Rs 29,318 crore.

The bottom line was hurt by increased finance cost at Rs 1,429 crore, from Rs 979 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The increased number was because of the cost of retiring debt on Novelis books. "We retired a debt, and there was a cost involved. But it will help us save $15 million interest costs every year," Pai explained.

At the same time, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group posted an industry-high EBITDA margin of 20 percent. Novelis recorded its best-ever EBITDA for a quarter, at $383 million

"This shows the extent of Hindalco’s resilience to perform in all market environments. Currently, around 80 percent of Hindalco’s consolidated FY20 EBITDA is LME-delinked, a clear affirmation of our diversified, value-added portfolio," Pai said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, the aluminium major's profit rose 38.1 percent year-on-year, to Rs 326 crore.

Recovering from the disruption

Pai detailed that Hindalco continued to operate its smelters and refinery units through the lockdown, which had otherwise brought the economic activity in the country to a standstill since March.

"As Novelis has a unit in China, we were prepared," said Pai. Apart from shoring up raw material stock and preparing treasury to raise funds, the company also laid out a list of SoPs to adjust shift timings and movement of people within its facilities.

The senior executive added that demand for its products has rebounded strongly in China, both for canned bodies and auto products.

In India, he said the recovery will depend on how the two crucial sectors - auto and construction - fare in the coming months.