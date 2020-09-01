COVID-19 impact | The charm of train travel may not translate into passenger rush

It seems that people who prefer train travel over flights will have to wait more before they can expect the same facilities and tension-free travel.

Post-coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Railways has been running special trains to cater to the demands of the citizens.

But despite fares largely staying the same, the facilities have been reduced due to the measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The national transporter on September 1 said it will soon run more special trains.

So, how can the Railways still look to retain those passengers who still prefer the charm of train travel?

Nishant Pitti, chief executive and co-founder, EaseMyTrip.com, feels passengers who used to relish train travel won't be coming back anytime soon.

"The shift to air travel is pretty evident. The Railways should start giving face shields and ensure mandatory screening of passengers through Aarogya Setu. Also, flight ticket prices are more economical right now. A Delhi-Mumbai ticket is available at Rs 3,800-3,900. For a train ticket, you have to book many days in advance. Keeping the price and hygiene factors in mind, those who used to travel by train will now shift to air travel," Pitti told Moneycontrol.

"The traffic on flights has been surging week on week. We are already at 40-45 percent of pre-Covid levels. There was a surge in non-metro routes when lockdown restrictions were first lifted and we are now witnessing that demand is now back in metro routes," he added.

Pitti said his platform is currently witnessing train ticket bookings at 20 percent of pre-COVID levels, and expects it to increase in the next few weeks on account of the upcoming festival season.

Saurabh Uboweja, managing partner, BOD Consulting, feels airlines will always hold an edge over trains when it comes to the hygiene parameter.

"Even if the authorities are able to keep the compartments clean, maintaining the same standards at the stations is impossible. People are right now avoiding public transport. Air circulation will be a very big issue in trains. The risk factor is obviously higher. Also, leisure travel is going to pick up faster than work travel. But, with COVID positive cases rising, people will think twice before travelling unless it is an emergency," he said.

