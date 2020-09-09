172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|covid-19-impact-delhi-metro-ridership-picks-up-to-33000-on-day-3-5818711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Delhi metro ridership picks up on Day 3, reaches 33,000

The Yellow Line recorded the highest ridership at nearly 21,900 passengers followed by the Blue Line (9,600) and Pink Line (1,800)

Moneycontrol News

With the services available on multiple lines from September 9, the total ridership reached nearly 33,300 passengers in the morning hours, between 7 am to 11 am, as against the 7,500 on September 7, the first day after the services were resumed, DMRC data showed.

The Yellow Line recorded the highest ridership at nearly 21,900 passengers followed by the Blue Line (9,600) and Pink Line (1,800).

However, according to DMRC, the actual utilisation of a metro system is reflected from the number of journeys performed by a passenger in completing his/her journey by using one or more lines (line utilisation) and not by ridership alone.

"To reflect the true utilisation of the Delhi Metro’s network by passengers, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will revert to line utilisation (passenger journeys) figures after 12th September," it said in a press release.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strict social distancing norms, the carrying capacity of a train has been drastically reduced to around 20 percent of the pre-lockdown period.

The Centre had allowed metro services to resume across the country from September 7 in a graded manner, with strict safety and social distancing measures.

Passengers are allowed to walk into the station only if they have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app, have their temperature checked, and sanitised their hands.

Inside the train, commuters have to sit on alternate seats and maintain prescribed distance even while standing. Stickers have been put up on alternate seats and on platforms to ensure that passengers adhered to social distancing norms.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #Business #Delhi Metro #DMRC #India #Unlock 4.0

