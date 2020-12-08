COVID-19 Impact | Coronavirus apps show promise but prove to be a tough sell

A pilot program at the University of Arizona provided what may be the first example of an app slowing the viral spread in the United States.

Last spring, Apple and Google launched an ambitious effort to harness technology in the fight against COVID-19, building a powerful smartphone tool that would alert people of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The software could play an important role in helping curb outbreaks, new data shows, but as the pandemic’s winter wave engulfs the United States, the technology remains largely unused. It is available only in about a third of states, stymied by privacy concerns, a lack of public awareness and interest, poor access to fast testing, and a patchwork system of government health authorities.

“It turns out that it is very, very challenging to get people to use a COVID app,” said James Larus, a computer scientist and dean of the School of Computer and Communication Sciences at the Swiss university EPFL, who has worked on the effort with Apple, Google and public health officials. “We went into it thinking that of course people would want to use this, and we have been very surprised.”

Engineers at the companies built a system that respected people’s privacy, reasoning that without such safeguards, no one would sign on. The technology, called “exposure notifications,” doesn’t track users’ locations, instead relying on Bluetooth to detect which phones have been within several feet of one another for more than a few minutes. When a user receives a positive test result, the local health system provides a code by email, text message or phone call to enter into the app. That will alert anyone who was in proximity while the person was infectious.

After some states balked at the effort required to make an app, the tech companies this fall tried to make the process easier, allowing states to roll out the technology without creating a stand-alone application.

This week California will launch its version of the tool, called Exposure Notifications Express, joining four other states and the District of Columbia in using the simplified program. It is an important test for the country’s most populous state, as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders parts of it to shut down amid surging cases. Because of its size and prominence, the tech giants’ home state could provide momentum for the technology, but it remains to be seen how many people will sign up and whether California has enough fast testing capacity for the tool to be helpful.

Areas using Express have an advantage in marketing because Apple and Google send push alerts to people’s phones when it becomes available in their state. The District of Columbia has seen the highest participation rate: more than 60% of its population. About 20% of residents in Colorado, Connecticut and Maryland — which are all using Express — have joined; Washington state has had about 13% participation since introducing the tool this month.

In most of the other 12 states using exposure notifications, rates are in the single digits.

Early on, epidemiologists at the University of Oxford suggested in a paper that if 60% of people in an area used a digital contact-tracing app, the pandemic could be brought under control without a lockdown. Later epidemiological models indicated that apps could help reduce viral spread even if just 15% of a population used them.

In Switzerland, about 22% of the population is using the technology. In a study of contact tracing in Zurich, researchers calculated that for every 100 people who tested positive, the app correctly notified 24 contacts who had caught the virus — a success rate similar to what is seen in human contact tracing.

Public officials have cited the importance of contact tracing in battling the pandemic, but U.S. health workers have had trouble keeping up with high infection rates and persuading people to cooperate.

A pilot program at the University of Arizona provided what may be the first example of an app slowing the viral spread in the United States. During an outbreak there this fall, it sent alerts for as many as 12% of transmissions, researchers estimated.

“We believe that the outbreak on campus had a flatter curve because of the app,” said Joanna Masel, a mathematical biology professor who has helped supervise the rollout of the program, called COVID Watch.

As with much of the U.S. coronavirus strategy, decisions about the implementation of exposure-notification apps have been left to the states. North Dakota and Virginia embraced the technology quickly, for instance, but officials elsewhere said they had concerns about efficacy and privacy. Some preferred to focus resources on human contact tracing.

“We had evaluated the risk of being early adopters of untested technology and felt like that would be more problematic than beneficial,” said Sarah Tuneberg, senior adviser to Colorado’s governor for COVID-19 testing containment and technology. But by this fall, she said, state health officials decided that “waiting any longer puts public safety in jeopardy.”

The state introduced the technology in October, using Exposure Notifications Express. Under that option, Colorado did not have to create its own app; Google had made one for Android users, and iPhone owners could turn on technology built into the operating system. Tuneberg said the push notifications from the companies helped the state reach its 20% adoption rate.

In states that have their own apps, without the benefit of push notifications, the numbers are far lower: about 5% in New York, less than 3% in Alabama and about 1% in Wyoming. Virginia has had the most success, at nearly 10%, having devoted about $1.5 million to public awareness campaigns.

Jeff Stover, executive adviser to the state’s health commissioner, said public health departments have for months been encouraging testing and mask-wearing, and that marketing coronavirus exposure apps is also essential. Virginia has “done a good job of continually increasing the proportion of the population who is buying into this,” he said. “We have had to market to different segments of society that might have different reasons not to trust the government.”

A pilot study in California suggested that traditional advertising might not be the most effective way to get people to use the technology. “Far and away the most effective messaging was a text to your phone,” said Dr. Christopher Longhurst, chief information officer at the University of California San Diego Health. The best text message, he said, told people that the app could help them protect their family and friends.

