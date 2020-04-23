App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Centre freezes new rates of DA/DR, to be restored from July 2021

Till then, existing levels of DA/DR will be paid

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Centre has frozen Employees' Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) in view of COVID-19. Until then, the existing levels of DA and DR will be paid.

The government has notified that it is not going to pay the DA hike that was due from January 1. Earlier, a hike of 400 bps in DA was approved.

Earlier, it was expected that the government might suspend disbursement of increased DA to its employees and pensioners. Government sources revealed at that time that the payment of increased DA could be held from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

In March, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a 4 percent hike in DA for central government employees. The DA was raised from the earlier 17 percent to 21 percent. An increase in dearness relief (DR) was also approved.

Coronavirus lockdown | Should you invest in property now?

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at the time that 48 lakh employees, 65 lakh pensioners and 1.13 crore families would benefit from the hike.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #DA

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.