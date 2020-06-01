App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Cabinet approves Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion to support MSMEs

The government said the MSME Act 2006 is being amended.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Union Cabinet on June 1 announced Rs 50,000 crore equity investment assistance for MSMEs to help them tide over the liquidity crisis.

The proposed fund of funds will encourage private sector investments in the MSME sector. The actual investments may be even higher.

Under the scheme, there would be a Mother Fund where Government of India will be Anchor Investor.

The government will support VC/PE firms investing in commercially viable MSMEs in meeting their growth requirements.

This scheme will have different types of funds investing in underserved MSMEs addressing the needs of viable and high-growth MSMEs.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates)

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #cabinet briefing outcome #MSME Fund of funds #MSME sector #Narendra Modi

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

