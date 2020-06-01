COVID-19 impact | Cabinet approves Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion to support MSMEs

The Union Cabinet on June 1 announced Rs 50,000 crore equity investment assistance for MSMEs to help them tide over the liquidity crisis.

The proposed fund of funds will encourage private sector investments in the MSME sector. The actual investments may be even higher.

Under the scheme, there would be a Mother Fund where Government of India will be Anchor Investor.

The government will support VC/PE firms investing in commercially viable MSMEs in meeting their growth requirements.

This scheme will have different types of funds investing in underserved MSMEs addressing the needs of viable and high-growth MSMEs.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates)



