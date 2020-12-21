MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 impact | Air India suspends all passenger flights to and from Oman for a week from December 22

The decision was taken after the Sultanate (Oman) announced to close all travel outlets amid COVID-19 spread.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 08:29 PM IST
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia


Air India of December 21 suspended all outgoing and incoming passenger flights for Oman for a week from December 22. The suspension will be effective from 1 am on December 22 to December 28.

The national airliner stated that the decision was taken after the Sultanate (Oman) announced to close all travel outlets amid COVID-19 spread.

New coronavirus strain: India suspends flights from UK till December 31

Earlier in the day, Oman halted passenger traffic via air, land and sea ports for a week. However, it has exempted freight services from the ban.

The decision to halt the passenger flights for a week has been taken by the Supreme Committee which is tasked with tackling COVID-19, said Gulf News.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Meanwhile, following the spread of a new coronavirus strain in United Kingdom, the government of India has suspended all flights originating from the UK to India until December 31.

"This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently, flights from India to the UK shall stand temporarily suspended during the above said period," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Twitter on December 21.

Apart from India, countries like Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium have already announced restrictions on travel to the UK.
TAGS: #Air India #Civil Aviation #Covid-19 #COVID-19 impact #International flights #Oman
first published: Dec 21, 2020 08:29 pm

