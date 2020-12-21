COVID-19 impact | Air India suspends all passenger flights to and from Oman for a week from December 22

Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Air India of December 21 suspended all outgoing and incoming passenger flights for Oman for a week from December 22. The suspension will be effective from 1 am on December 22 to December 28.

The national airliner stated that the decision was taken after the Sultanate (Oman) announced to close all travel outlets amid COVID-19 spread.



#FlyAI: All Air India flights to & from Oman will stand suspended after the decision of the Sultanate to close all travel outlets from 0100hrs on 22nd December, 2020, for a period of one week.

— Air India (@airindiain) December 21, 2020

Earlier in the day, Oman halted passenger traffic via air, land and sea ports for a week. However, it has exempted freight services from the ban.

The decision to halt the passenger flights for a week has been taken by the Supreme Committee which is tasked with tackling COVID-19, said Gulf News.

Meanwhile, following the spread of a new coronavirus strain in United Kingdom, the government of India has suspended all flights originating from the UK to India until December 31.

"This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently, flights from India to the UK shall stand temporarily suspended during the above said period," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Twitter on December 21.

Apart from India, countries like Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium have already announced restrictions on travel to the UK.