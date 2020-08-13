172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|covid-19-impact-air-india-shuts-5-offices-in-europe-report-5696511.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Air India shuts 5 offices in Europe: Report

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

State-run Air India has shuttered five of its stations in Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic disruption. The national carrier has closed the offices in Vienna, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen and  Stockholm, news agency ANI has reported.

"In view of #COVID19, Air India (AI) has decided to close down its stations in Vienna, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen, & Stockholm. AI would immediately initiate action for closure in consultation with local lawyers & advise the timelines by which the stations will be closed," news agency ANI had tweeted.

Last month, Air India began the process of identifying staff, based on various factors, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay. It also withdrew job offers for around 180 trainee cabin crew members. The decisions have been taken as part of the airlines' cost-cutting measures amid the economic slowdown in the Indian aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Close

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken up cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts and firing employees in order to conserve cash flow.

related news

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #Air India #aviation #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.