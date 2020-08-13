COVID-19 impact | Air India shuts 5 offices in Europe: Report

State-run Air India has shuttered five of its stations in Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic disruption. The national carrier has closed the offices in Vienna, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen and Stockholm, news agency ANI has reported.

"In view of #COVID19, Air India (AI) has decided to close down its stations in Vienna, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen, & Stockholm. AI would immediately initiate action for closure in consultation with local lawyers & advise the timelines by which the stations will be closed," news agency ANI had tweeted.

Last month, Air India began the process of identifying staff, based on various factors, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay. It also withdrew job offers for around 180 trainee cabin crew members. The decisions have been taken as part of the airlines' cost-cutting measures amid the economic slowdown in the Indian aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken up cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts and firing employees in order to conserve cash flow.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.