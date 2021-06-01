COVID-19 Impact | 8 out of 10 employers looking to hire in the current job market, says CareerNet study

[Representative image]

A recent study by CareerNet suggests that 8 out of 10 employers are now ready to hire, with only 6 percent of respondents saying that they are not looking to hire yet.

Which sector is most looking to hire?

Employers in the Banking, eCommerce, Insurance & Financial Services, and IT/ITeS sectors expect their hiring numbers to be higher as compared with those in other sectors, as per the report.

As for location, Hyderabad tops the list for the city with the most likelihood to hire, with 100 percent of these respondents saying they are actively hiring. It is followed by Bengaluru, with 80 percent of respondents saying they are considering hiring.

As a result of the pandemic, many firms have moved to a work-from-home model for their employees. This also has had a ripple effect on the hiring process many of them undertake.

As per the report, the culture of remote working has instigated the significance of functional skills over soft skills while evaluating candidates.

About 3 out of 4 employers rate functional skills as most important, while less than half of them consider soft skills as a priority while hiring.

What skills are employers looking for?

As per the report, the rapid use of digitisation in the workplace has led to a growth in the demand for coders, programmers, and software developers. About 69 percent of employers are looking for technology-based talent, it said.

This is while 2 out of 3 employers are seeking candidates with good communication skills, apart from other in-demand soft skills like self-discipline, multi-tasking, time management, and work-life balance.

As for campus hires, 43 percent of small companies (up to 500 employees) are not planning to hire from campuses this year. However, 59 percent of mid-sized companies (501-5,000 employees) and 64 percent of the large enterprises (5,001+ employees) are planning to recruit campus talent.

IT/ITES, Banking, and Pharmaceuticals are some of the sectors that are going to move ahead with virtual campus hiring this year.

When firms looking to hire from campuses were asked about the number of positions they were going to fill, 47 percent expect hiring for less than 50 positions while 12 percent predict between 51 and 100 positions, the report highlights.

"The hiring momentum has accelerated and companies are actively hiring. For colleges and universities, virtual hiring is going to be the norm. There is a positive outlook towards gig/contractual/freelance hiring," says Anshuman Das, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder of CareerNet.