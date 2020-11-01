172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|covid-19-ihcl-puts-in-place-multiple-safety-measures-at-hotels-6046391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: IHCL puts in place multiple safety measures at hotels

The IHCL, which operates the Taj hotels, has prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) for its employees that enlists various such safety steps that they have to follow.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Discontinuing valet service, avoiding cluster seating across hotels and disinfecting key cards, pens and rooms after guests use them are some of the safety steps taken by the Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The IHCL, which operates the Taj hotels, has prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) for its employees that enlists various such safety steps that they have to follow.

The SOP includes sanitising customer''s luggage prior to scanning at the hotel entrance, sanitising tables and chairs at restaurants prior to seating a customer and providing high quality disposable napkins instead of linen options.

Close

"All associates wear the prescribed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times," states the SOP.

related news

The SOP notes that hygiene kits - sanitisers, tissue papers and masks -- are provided at all interaction points for customers and employees to use.

It mentions customers are requested to share a digital copy of their photo identification prior to check-in to maintain a contactless check-in process.

To ensure social distancing during check-ins, the hotels have put circular demarcations on the floor, it states.

The IHCL runs more than 200 hotels globally. Apart from Taj, it also runs hotels under brands such as SeleQtions, Vivanta, The Gateway and Ginger.

"Only rooms that have been rested adequately post disinfection after a guest''s stay are allocated to new guests," the SOP states.

Every car of the hotel is thoroughly disinfected before it is used for pick up and drop, the SOP mentions.

"Restaurant sitting is realigned to provide the required minimum distance between tables and also between two seats as per regulations," the SOP mentions.

It notes that "cluster seating has to be avoided across the resort" and "all exchanges between guests and associates will be followed by disinfection and sanitisation (pens, bill folders, menu cards, key cards, luggage handling, etc)".

Valet parking is temporarily discontinued, the SOP states, adding that all guest cars are directed to the limited designated parking areas by the security team.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 09:04 am

tags #Business #Companies #IHCL #Indians Hotels

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.