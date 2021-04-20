Covid-19: How the second wave threatens to nip India’s economic recovery in the bud

Despite being battered by the national lockdown last year and continuing lockdowns in many areas, many key sectors had bounced back and were struggling to cope with the pent-up demand that had been unleashed. Things were looking good — the pandemic had eased considerably with daily cases at a fraction of their peak levels and a nationwide vaccination drive on in full earnest. The nightmare that was 2020 was fading in the rear view mirror. The second wave of the Covid pandemic, however, is threatening to bring that recovery to a grinding halt. We look at how four key sectors — auto, pharmaceuticals, consumer durables and aviation — are faring as the country records over 250,000 cases a day.

Auto

A six-week lockdown last year meant closed factories and zero sales; a first ever. However, though the unlocking process that followed was gradual, the recovery in sales was quick and unexpected.

Though the sector overall recorded a nearly 14 percent drop in volumes at 18.61 million units in FY21, a faster-than-expected turnaround through the festive season and beyond saw auto companies scramble to raise production. All FY21 launches saw waiting periods ranging from three months to eight months. The shortage of semiconductors crippled output and added to the sector’s woes. But even three price hikes did not dent demand. Companies, however, are worried about the unfolding Covid-19 crisis, which, if not addressed swiftly, could erode demand or lead to another lockdown.

Business: Q4 will be stellar. But the lockdown in Maharashtra, which accounts for 12 percent of the country’s total market, will bite.

Labour: For now, companies are managing the situation, with no visible signs of labour shortage.

Production: Will be impacted. Tata Motors, Mahindra and Bajaj Auto have been asked by the government to operate at 50 percent of their capacity.

Supply: Too early to say, but companies are working with vendors to ensure uninterrupted supply of parts.

Distribution: Dealers are shut, crippling the segment. Last year, tractor dealerships were open, but this time around they, too, have had to shut.

Consumer durables

The consumer durables sector was hit by the coronavirus outbreak last year even before a lockdown was officially announced, as raw material imports from China had been hit, with high GST and import duties adding to its woes. But the sector is now seeing signs of a recovery. Local production facilities are being strengthened by global players and the PLI scheme is offering financial incentives to expand manufacturing units in India. Production of all appliances in the Rs 80,000 crore white goods industry in India is back to pre-Covid levels. Sales of summer appliances such as fans, refrigerators and air conditioners have also picked up pace. However, the second Covid-19 wave and restrictions in States such as Maharashtra may prove to be a dampener for the next 6-8 weeks.

Business: Since Diwali, business has been good. ACs, fans and refrigerators have seen the most sales. The lockdown in Maharashtra and the partial ones in other States have not had an impact yet as e-commerce is still operational in most States.

Labour: Most plants have labour from neighbourhood, so the impact is limited.

Production: Continues at peak capacity, as the major hubs are in Gujarat and the National Capital Region.

Supply: Trade hasn’t seen any supply disruptions, except for the high prices of open cells used in TVs, which are imported from China.

Distribution: E-commerce is helping maintain stability, even though in Maharashtra only essentials can be delivered home.

Pharmaceuticals

The Indian pharmaceutical market grew a modest 5.3 percent by value in FY21, versus 11 percent in FY20. The market has traditionally seen growth rates of 10 percent in recent years, with the year of the GST rollout being an exception.

The first half of FY21 was affected by Covid-19 lockdowns. There were both supply and demand side disruptions. The fear of infection resulted in clinics being shut while hospitals were operating at low capacity. The silver lining is the adoption of digital technology. Doctors, hospitals and patients have embraced telemedicine.

Companies making APIs and intermediates have benefited, as drug makers diversified their supply chain from China. The fourth quarter of FY21 has been the best, with the Indian pharma market growing at 8.7 percent. More than volumes, the growth was primarily driven by pricing growth of 4.3 percent. The second wave may boost sales of Covid-19 drugs, but it will impact the overall industry’s growth as non-Covid care will take a backseat.

Business: Big companies selling medications for chronic ailments are doing well. The Non-Covid segment had begun to recover but this recovery may now be disrupted by the second wave as hospitals and the overall healthcare infrastructure focus on dealing with the pandemic.

Labour: The disruption caused by reverse migration last year was overcome but the second wave is again disrupting supply.

Production: After a brief disruption last year, production has recovered. Even the latest lockdowns haven’t impacted production.

Supply: Raw materials, mostly imported from China, now have alternative sources. But vaccine supplies remain a concern, as manufacturers are struggling to scale up.

Distribution: The shortage of Remdesivir, used in the treatment of Covid, continues, even though companies have promised to increase production.

Aviation

Just when the industry was about to turn the corner and recover fully from the Covid pandemic, the second wave has dealt a fresh blow. After being grounded for many months last year, airlines were reporting over 80 percent occupancy by January 2021. Indeed, they were nudging the government to remove the cap on capacity, which stood at 80 percent. Regional routes had done particularly well, with IndiGo and SpiceJet leading the industry in deploying more capacity in these sectors. But all the gains seem to have been wiped out by the second wave of Covid-19. Bookings on many routes are down by half, and occupancy is dangerously low. Airlines are now asking the government to reduce the capacity cap to 60 percent.

Business: Unless the spread of the virus is arrested quickly, passenger traffic during the otherwise peak summer season is set to take a big hit

Labour: Many who had lost jobs were hoping to get back to work amid signs of an economic recovery. Pilots and crew members were also called back from leave. This may now slow down.

Production: Airlines had pulled nearly a quarter of their capacity by the second week of April.

Supply: It is too soon to talk about the impact on fleet expansion. But a further deterioration in business could force airlines to again reset their plans.

Distribution: Airports will also be badly hit. Anecdotal evidence indicates footfalls have fallen dramatically in April at many key airports.

(With inputs from Prince Thomas, Swaraj Baggonkar, M Saraswathy and Viswanath Pilla)