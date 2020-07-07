COVID-19 delays Rs 7,000-crore National Artificial Intelligence mission, but industry players are surprised

COVID-19 could further delay the take-off of the estimated Rs 7,000-crore National Artificial Intelligence (AI) mission, according to a senior government official.

The scheme was announced on February 1, 2018, by then Union Finance Minister late Arun Jaitely. In that year’s budget speech, Jaitley had said that NITI Aayog will initiate a national programme on AI, including research and development of applications.

In a strategy paper released in June 2018, the nodal agency said that it would focus on five areas -- healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities, and infrastructure, smart mobility and transportation.

Centres of Research Excellence (CORE) for fundamental research and International Centres on Transformational AI (ICTAI) focussing on applied research were among the highlights.

The estimated Rs 7,000 crore earmarked for different stakeholders such as academia, research institutes and the industry for infrastructure creation.

The mission is crucial to India, which is striving to be a trillion-dollar economy, with digital economy as its backbone. According to a report by Accenture, AI has the potential to add $957 billion, or 15 percent of India's GDP by 2035.

China, which is the largest online market, is aiming to become an AI superpower by 2030. According to reports, the Chinese government is investing about $70 billion in AI.

Why the delay?

The official, who was closely associated with the project, agreed that it has taken time and wheels are moving slowly. “Yes, the US and China are growing at a much faster rate. But we do not have the kind of system China has. We have different sets of problems and complexities,” another official said.

“We have to do it as per proper mechanism and that is what has taken time. For a project as ambitious as this, we need to have everything in place,” an official source added.

In a parliamentary question dated March 11, 2020, Rao Inderjit Singh, minister of planning, said that the details of the implementation mechanism for the national strategy for AI is being finalised. Again, there was no clarity on the time-frame for implementation.

Is this delay warranted?

No, say industry players, as other projects announced are taking off. Apart from national AI mission, the government had also announced national mission for Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). ICPS, which is now being implemented by the Department of Science and Technology, is moving forward. It was allocated Rs 3,660 crore for five years.

According to two industry sources who worked with the government on the programme, the AI mission, too, should not be delayed as it will hamper India’s share in the AI landscape.

More so now, when the government is talking about developing technology and infrastructure in-house, after the ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok. “At this time, India has to step up the effort and accelerate the roll-out,” sources said.