you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: FM Sitharaman holds virtual meeting with IT body Nasscom

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the information technology industry, which have overseas clientele apart from domestic operations.

PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held a virtual meeting with senior officers of IT industry body Nasscom.

In a tweet, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said, “Thank you Respected FM @nsitharaman ji for a very productive discussion with @Nasscom leaders.

The tech industry is determined to ensure we emerge stronger from the crisis and we thank you for your willingness to engage and support. #ThinkDigitalThinkIndia”.

Close

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the information technology industry, which have overseas clientele apart from domestic operations. Global uncertainty, slowdown and recessionary fears, will have its implications on investments.

“Smt @nsitharaman  holds a meeting with the senior officers of NASSCOM through video conference,” the Office of Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The economic disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic has led to global rating agencies predicting India's growth to contract in current fiscal. While S&P and Fitch expects GDP to shrink by 5 per cent, Moody's said it would be (-)4 per cent.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 07:27 pm

