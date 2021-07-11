COVID-19 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers CoWIN platform to countries for free

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman participated in G20 Finance Ministers virtual meeting on November 20 (Image: ANI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 10 offered countries India’s CoWIN platform for free as “humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits”.

Sitharaman made the offer while participating in the two-day G20 virtual meet which gathered finance ministers and central banks’ governors from across the world, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets on July 10.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Day 2 of the meet was focused on recovery, sustainable finance, and International Taxation, and Sitharaman discussed three catalysts for economic recovery, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

“In the policies for recovery session, the Finance Minister discussed three catalysts of economic recovery – digitalisation, climate action, and sustainable infrastructure; shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic,” the ministry wrote.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show



FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared how #CoWIN application has efficiently supported scale and scope of our vaccination & #India has made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits. (3/3)

— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 10, 2021

It further said that Sitharaman also shared how the CoWIN application has “efficiently supported the scale and scope” of India’s vaccination drive and that the finance minister “made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.”

The G20 Finance Ministers on July 10 approved a global corporate tax of at least 15 percent to be imposed on multinational companies (MNCs) with an aim to end tax-havens. During the two-day meet headquartered in Venice (Italy), the Group also endorsed a broad agreement plan introducing new rules for taxation of cross-border businesses.

Details and negotiations of the rules are likely to be finalised during the next G20 meet scheduled in October 2021. The meet on July 10 was the third G20 meet under the Italian G20 Presidency.