COVID-19 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers CoWIN platform to countries for free
Nirmala Sitharaman shared how the CoWIN application has “efficiently supported scale and scope” of India’s vaccination drive, and said it would be shared for free given India's firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits
July 11, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman participated in G20 Finance Ministers virtual meeting on November 20 (Image: ANI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 10 offered countries India’s CoWIN platform for free as “humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits”.
Sitharaman made the offer while participating in the two-day G20 virtual meet which gathered finance ministers and central banks’ governors from across the world, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets on July 10.
Day 2 of the meet was focused on recovery, sustainable finance, and International Taxation, and Sitharaman discussed three catalysts for economic recovery, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.
“In the policies for recovery session, the Finance Minister discussed three catalysts of economic recovery – digitalisation, climate action, and sustainable infrastructure; shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic,” the ministry wrote.
It further said that Sitharaman also shared how the CoWIN application has “efficiently supported the scale and scope” of India’s vaccination drive and that the finance minister “made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.”
The G20 Finance Ministers on July 10 approved a global corporate tax of at least 15 percent to be imposed on multinational companies (MNCs) with an aim to end tax-havens. During the two-day meet headquartered in Venice (Italy), the Group also endorsed a broad agreement plan introducing new rules for taxation of cross-border businesses.
Details and negotiations of the rules are likely to be finalised during the next G20 meet scheduled in October 2021. The meet on July 10 was the third G20 meet under the Italian G20 Presidency.