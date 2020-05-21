COVID-19 fight | Zydus Cadila supplies 30,000 test kits to ICMR

Stepping up efforts to combat the spread of the deadly COVID-19, Cadila Healthcare on May 21 supplied the first batch of 30,000 COVID Kavach Elisa test kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) free of cost.

These test kits have been manufactured in partnership with ICMR-NIV of Pune for surveillance purposes, the company said.

Additionally, ICMR-NIV, Pune has successfully developed an indigenous IgG ELISA test for antibody detection for COVID-19 which was validated at two sites in Mumbai and has been found to have high sensitivity and specificity. The test will have an added advantage of testing about 90 samples together in a single span of 2.5 hours.

Earlier, the company had partnered with ICMR to help people, who are at high risk, particularly in distant, remote areas of the country.

The company has been manufacturing and marketing a range of Elisa kits for detection and surveillance of rare and neglected diseases in humans and livestock.

“This reaffirms our commitment to do everything that we can to help the nation fight this healthcare challenge. We believe that the need of the hour is to be prepared in every way that we can with the latest diagnostic technologies and that is why we are providing the initial supplies at no costs,” Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman of Cadila Healthcare added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 344 per scrip on BSE, up 1.91 percent from its previous close.

