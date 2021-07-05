COVID-19 | Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after India
In a statement issued on July 3, the airlines said that only UAE nationals holding the UAE Golden Visas and member of diplomatic missions complying with the revised COVID-19 protocols are exempt from the entry ban.
July 05, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
The UAE has banned its citizens from travelling to a list of countries, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Emirates has suspended passenger flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka till July 15 in line with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rules to curb COVID-19 spread.
The carrier said that even those who travelled through these three South Asian countries in the past 14 days will not be allowed entry into the UAE from any other point, Mint reported.
Prior to this, Emirates suspended flights from India till July 15 and also barred domestic and international passengers who transited from India over the past 14 days. Such travellers will not be allowed entry even from other points.
UAE has also banned its own citizens from travelling to countries including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
What to do if you have a ticket booked?
- Customers are not time-bound to contact the airline for rebooking tickets affected by this suspension.
- Customers are not time-bound to contact the airline for rebooking tickets affected by this suspension.

- Get in touch with the Emirates booking office once flights from your country to the UAE have resumed.