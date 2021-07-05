COVID-19 | Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after India

The UAE has banned its citizens from travelling to a list of countries, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Emirates has suspended passenger flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka till July 15 in line with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rules to curb COVID-19 spread.

The carrier said that even those who travelled through these three South Asian countries in the past 14 days will not be allowed entry into the UAE from any other point, Mint reported.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In a statement issued on July 3, the airlines said that only UAE nationals holding the UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions complying with the revised COVID-19 protocols are exempt from the entry ban.

Prior to this, Emirates suspended flights from India till July 15 and also barred domestic and international passengers who transited from India over the past 14 days. Such travellers will not be allowed entry even from other points.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

UAE has also banned its own citizens from travelling to countries including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

What to do if you have a ticket booked?

- Customers are not time-bound to contact the airline for rebooking tickets affected by this suspension.

- Get in touch with the Emirates booking office once flights from your country to the UAE have resumed.