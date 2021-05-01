COVID-19 effect: SBI to update KYC through post or registered email-ID

KYC has to be periodically updated at least once every two years for high risk customers, once every eight years for medium risk customers and once every 10 years for low risk customers

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a circular on April 30 stating that it will now conduct updation of Know Your Customer (KYC) details through documents received via post or email.

KYC has to be periodically updated at least once every two years for high-risk customers, once every eight years for medium-risk customers and once every 10 years for low-risk customers, it said.

Further, in light of restrictions and lockdowns in many states, due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases in India, the bank said that KYC updation, in all eligible cases where due, shall be carried out on the basis of documents received from customers through post or registered e-mail.

“In no case the customer should be asked to personally visit the Branch for KYC updation. Please ensure that partial freezing of Customer Information Files (CIFs) due for KYC Updation is not done up to May 31, 2021,” it added.

The instructions are applicable with immediate effect, it said.