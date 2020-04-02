App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus effect: Air India suspends contract of around 200 pilots

"Since almost all the planes have been grounded and the carrier's revenues have taken a significant fall during the last few weeks, the airline has decided to temporarily suspend the contract of around 200 pilots who were re-employed after their retirement," said the official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Air India Taxibot
Air India Taxibot

Air India on Thursday temporarily suspended the contracts of around 200 pilots, who were re-employed after retirement, as all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended in the country till April 14 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said.

"Since almost all the planes have been grounded and the carrier's revenues have taken a significant fall during the last few weeks, the airline has decided to temporarily suspend the contract of around 200 pilots who were re-employed after their retirement," said the official.

The national carrier has already cut the allowances of all employees, except cabin crew, by 10 per cent for the next three months in order to save money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Air India #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #pilots

