you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19: Disasters and epidemics can be best handled by executive: Chief Justice S A Bobde

The CJI said judiciary will "intervene" if citizens' lives are in danger due to any executive action and stressed that courts are functioning even during this hour of crisis when number of litigations have decreased.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Disasters and epidemic like Covid-19 can be best handled by the executive and the courts will intervene if citizens' lives are in danger due to the actions of the executive, Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde said on Monday. The CJI said all the three organs of the State should act in harmony at the times of the crisis but it was for the executive to decide as to how "men, money and material" have to be prioritised and used in a crisis like this.

"Epidemic or any disaster can be best handled by the executive. In all cases relating to COVID-19, we have asked executive as to what steps have been taken," Justice Bobde told a TV channel.

The CJI said judiciary will "intervene" if citizens' lives are in danger due to any executive action and stressed that courts are functioning even during this hour of crisis when number of litigations have decreased.

After the nation-wide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain spread of COVID-19, the apex court has been hearing urgent cases through video-conferencing and has heard 593 matters and delivered judgement in 215 of them in a month.



On the use of technology in holding virtual courts, the CJI said that video conferencing proceedings are here to stay.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #S A Bobde

