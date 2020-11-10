COVID-19: Delhi records 7,830 new cases; 83 fatalities take toll to 7,143

Delhi recorded 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases on November 10, the highest single-day spike here till date, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.5 lakh even as 83 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,143, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 59,035 tests conducted the previous day.

The positivity rate stood at 13.26 percent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The previous highest single-day spike till date here, 7,745 cases, was recorded on Sunday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Eighty-three new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 7,143.

Delhi had recorded 71 fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday and 5,023 fresh cases. On Saturday and Sunday, 79 and 77 deaths were recorded respectively. The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 41,385 from 39,795 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 4,51,382.