COVID-19 deals: Co-working space startup 91springboard raises Rs 45 crore in fresh round of funding

Co-working space provider 91springboard has raised Rs 45 crore funding from its existing investors in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement.

“We have secured funding of Rs 45 crore from our existing investors and we plan to utilise it by offering new-age and customized solutions that will help all our members adapt to the new normal,” said Anand Vemuri, CEO - 91Springboard.

“We have reopened 14 of our 27 co-working spaces across India. These 14 office spaces are located in Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa. The rest of the spaces will reopen soon based on government advisories and our own assessment of health and safety,” he said.

As soon as the lockdown was announced, 91springboard paused its billing cycle on membership plans and offered relief to its members. It launched initiatives to assist its members during the lockdown.

91springboard’s Startups vs Covid initiative consolidated all efforts being taken by investors, government departments and stakeholders in the startup ecosystem to support startups tackling issues pertaining to COVID-19.

It also launched 91slive, a user engagement platform which offered information ranging from learning and knowledge (professional and personal) workshops, health and wellness stories and COVID 19 updates, the company said.

As per the recent CBRE report, while the co-working industry is likely to witness short-term challenges in the coming months due to COVID 19 restrictions, the sector’s long-term fundamentals remain sound.