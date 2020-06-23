App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 deals: Co-working space startup 91springboard raises Rs 45 crore in fresh round of funding

The company plans to utilise the funding by offering new-age solutions that will help its members adapt to the new normal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Co-working space provider 91springboard has raised Rs 45 crore funding from its existing investors in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement.

“We have secured funding of Rs 45 crore from our existing investors and we plan to utilise it by offering new-age and customized solutions that will help all our members adapt to the new normal,” said Anand Vemuri, CEO - 91Springboard.

“We have reopened 14 of our 27 co-working spaces across India. These 14 office spaces are located in Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa. The rest of the spaces will reopen soon based on government advisories and our own assessment of health and safety,” he said.

Close

As soon as the lockdown was announced, 91springboard paused its billing cycle on membership plans and offered relief to its members. It launched initiatives to assist its members during the lockdown.

Moneycontrol PF Team
Moneycontrol PF Team
.|.

    91springboard’s Startups vs Covid initiative consolidated all efforts being taken by investors, government departments and stakeholders in the startup ecosystem to support startups tackling issues pertaining to COVID-19.

    It also launched 91slive, a user engagement platform which offered information ranging from learning and knowledge (professional and personal) workshops, health and wellness stories and COVID 19 updates, the company said.

    As per the recent CBRE report, while the co-working industry is likely to witness short-term challenges in the coming months due to COVID 19 restrictions, the sector’s long-term fundamentals remain sound.


    Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
    Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
    Download a copy


    WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
    First Published on Jun 23, 2020 01:03 pm

    tags #91Springboard #co-working #coronavirus #Real Estate

    Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

    Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

    Crisis along LAC attributable to mismanagement of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

    Decision on scrapping remaining Class XII exams likely on June 24: Centre, CBSE tell Supreme Court

    Decision on scrapping remaining Class XII exams likely on June 24: Centre, CBSE tell Supreme Court

    PM CARES Fund allocates Rs 2,000 crore for 50,000 'Made in India' ventilators amid surging COVID-19 cases

    PM CARES Fund allocates Rs 2,000 crore for 50,000 'Made in India' ventilators amid surging COVID-19 cases

    most popular

    Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

    Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

    This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

    This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

    Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

    Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.