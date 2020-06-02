COVID-19 curve unlikely to flatten anytime soon: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, on June 2, said that the COVID-19 curve was unlikely to be flattened anytime soon. She added that the community spread remained to be a big worry as there was less focus on asymptomatic cases.

"We are still not testing asymptomatic cases, which is the need of the hour," Shaw said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Shaw said she saw the pandemic through two curves -- the infection curve and the death curve. She added that the focus was needed more on flattening the death curve than the infection curve.

"I would like the death curve to flatten and go down and that is what we really need to look at. As far as the infection rates are concerned, I am afraid you will not see a flattening of the curve for some time yet because we are seeing the communal spread in many regions of India where the migrant labourers have gone back or where there are big congregations because we are still not testing asymptomatic people. I think that is what is required," said Shaw.

"I really think this is a stage for us to up the testing through serological tests and through pool testing," she added.

Of the drugs under trial for COVID-19 treatment, she said "remdesivir obviously had cast very high expectations".

However, she added that the data so far was not compelling. "We do believe or at least I believe that remdesivir has a role to play perhaps in the early stage of COVID-19."

Biocon was committed to focusing on the insulin space, said Shaw, adding it was "a very large opportunity for Mylan and Biocon".

In a boost to Biocon's Insulin glargine application in the US, its partner Mylan got a favourable ruling from the US Patent and Trademark Appeal Board (US PTAB) in its case against Sanofi, the innovator of insulin glargine.

The US Patent Office ruled in favour of Mylan for a total of four device patents on Sanofi’s Lantus SoloSTAR. Lantus SoloSTAR is the disposable injection pen version of the drug. The other version by Sanofi—Lantus—is sold in the form of vials.

Biocon and Mylan have a pending application for insulin glargine, which is the biosimilar version of Sanofi’s Lantus with the US Drug Regulator. Biocon’s version of insulin glargine is branded as Semglee. The drug insulin glargine is a long-acting insulin used to manage both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

"This particular ruling of course was one of the last bits of the patent challenges that we had to face. So, now all decks are clear now," said Shaw.

"Glargine itself is a very large opportunity for Biocon and Mylan and right now the market in the US has one biosimilar from Lilly and so that gives us a good opportunity for us to carve a reasonable market share from the US market," she said, adding "we are set for launch in second half of this year".

Earlier in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shaw, talking about the government's economic stimulus package, had said that we have lost a big opportunity to create demand and that what has been announced may be enough for survival but is not adequate for the revival of the economy that has been hit severely by the COVID disruptions.

"Where I am concerned is that we are creating all the liquidity for supply but what about the demand? Demand is going to be a very important part of economic revival. And if we cannot kickstart demand, I fear that we will not be able to get into economic revival. It will just be economic survival. I just think we have lost the big opportunity," she said.

Source: CNBC-TV18



