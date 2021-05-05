MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

COVID-19 crisis | GRSE signs MoU with two hospitals to set up oxygen plants

Each plant will have the capacity to produce 40 to 50 cylinder per day.

PTI
May 05, 2021 / 06:23 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two city hospitals for providing support to these health establishments to set up medical oxygen plants, an official said here on Wednesday.

The leading warship building company will install the oxygen plants in the hospital premises of Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and and Research Institute at Thakurpukur comprising 310 beds and Bharat Sevashram Sangha Hospital at Joka with 100 beds, the GRSE official said.

L&T to deliver 22 oxygen generators to hospitals across India

Each plant will have the capacity to produce 40 to 50 cylinder per day, the official said.

Bharat Sevashram Sangha Hospital has also started a Covid ward owing to the current surge in the pandemic, the official added.
PTI
TAGS: #Covid-19 pandemic #GRSE #Medical Oxygen #oxygen plants
first published: May 5, 2021 06:23 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.