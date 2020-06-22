App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 crisis: Bharti Airtel to pay May salaries of 30,000 staff employed by retail, distribution partners

The company had taken a similar step earlier also, to pay for April salaries of those employed by its distribution partners and retail franchisee network.

PTI

Telecom operator Airtel has decided to pay May salaries of nearly 30,000 staffers employed by its retail and distribution partners, to help them tide over "tough times" and impact of the lockdown during the month, as per a note by the company to the partners.

The company had taken a similar step earlier also, to pay for April salaries of those employed by its distribution partners and retail franchisee network.

In the note, seen by PTI, Manu Sood, Hub CEO (Upper North) of Bharti Airtel, said, "We all are going through an unprecedented situation and with the lockdown that got extended for the months of April and May, we have already seen a lot of impact on our business. This disruption also resulted in drop in business across many other sectors and categories in much worse ways."

Close

He observed that the telecom industry is acting as a facilitator in keeping the nation and its customers connected "during these tough times".

related news

Sood exuded confidence that things shall normalise soon and that the company will "spring back and win in the market place".

Airtel will paying the basic salaries of over 30,000 employees of partners for May 2020, a move aimed at helping employees and families of channel partners tide over the impact of lockdown that got extended till end of May.

"We understand that this extended lockdown has also reduced your returns during May, as it was for the month of April. In order to help you tide over this tough time, like in the month of April, we are extending a one-time support for the month of May as well," Sood said.

The company has, accordingly, urged the partners to pass the base monthly pay to all their staff for May.

"Further, as you have been informed earlier, all your Airtel Friends are covered under the COVID-19 medical insurance programme as a gesture of our gratitude towards them. Exact details of the support amount will be communicated to you by your retail head," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Aakash ubislate 7 #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Exclusive: How did Hetero single-handedly pull off the Remdesivir challenge?

Exclusive: How did Hetero single-handedly pull off the Remdesivir challenge?

First open source all-atom models of COVID-19 'spike' protein produced

First open source all-atom models of COVID-19 'spike' protein produced

Supreme Court reverses order, allows annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple

Supreme Court reverses order, allows annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.