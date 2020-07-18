App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 concerns: IKEA India temporarily closes outlet in Hyderabad

"In light of the current COVID-19 situation, we are temporarily closing IKEA Hyderabad store to implement additional safety measures," Ikea tweeted.

PTI
IKEA
IKEA

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group) will be temporarily closing its outlet here from Saturday to implement additional safety measures in view of current COVID-19 pandemic, the Swedish furniture maker said.

The company also sent mails to customers about the temporary closure of the outlet without mentioning when it will reopen.

Close

"In the light of the current COVID-19 situation and to strengthen the safety and well-being of our customers and co- workers, we want to take all our experiences and learnings during the last weeks to further build a safer and an even better shopping experience in our store," the mail read,

In order to do this in a responsible way we will temporarily close IKEA Hyderabad store for our customers from Saturday 18th of July. We are aiming to re-open soon, to meet all our customers even stronger and in an inspiring manner," it added.

The mail further said its online store, however, will continue to remain open for shoppers.

The store recently said it started offering the Click & Collect service for free during the period that the store remains closed.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 08:45 am

