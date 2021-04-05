COVID-19 cases rise: Gold lenders concerned, increase collateral and tenure on loans

With another wave of infections across the country, concerns have risen around businesses getting affected leading to default even with the diligent borrowers. [Image: Shutterstock]

Gold lenders are cutting tenures and seeking more collateral as the fear of defaults grips due to a fall in prices of the precious metal, amid rising infections in the country.

Gold lenders have seen a growth in lending in the past year amid lockdowns as small businesses struggle to survive, Bloomberg said in a report, adding that market leader Muthoot Finance saw an increase in lending by 25 percent. Reportedly, the company holds more gold than the official reserves of Sweden and Singapore.

“People are sentimental about their jewellery," George Muthoot Alexander, managing director at Muthoot Finance told the publication. “They will never want to default despite a fall in gold prices as they intend to get back their pledged ornaments."

However, with another wave of infections across the country, concerns have risen around businesses getting affected leading to default even with the diligent borrowers.

Mathew Muthoottu, managing director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers told Bloomberg that the company is reviewing its portfolio and mark to market levels on a daily basis to see if any further steps are required to be taken.

According to World Gold Council India Managing Director P R Somasundaram, while there is a gold price fall and among the normal risk parameters the security would have reduced, the economy is opening up and it is a not crisis situation.

"People are keen to take loans because every business is coming back and small businesses do depend on gold loans for quick access to capital," he told the publication.